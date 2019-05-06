Segment Wealth Management LLC Has $14.27 Million Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ)

Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 79,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,405 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 3.0% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $14,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,811.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $187.93 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $143.46 and a fifty-two week high of $191.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.3242 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

