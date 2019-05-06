Seaport Global Securities Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Aptiv PLC (APTV)

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities decreased their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aptiv in a report issued on Thursday, May 2nd. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Ward now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.39. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Aptiv’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.95 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.70 EPS.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 35.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Sunday, January 6th. Longbow Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Finally, Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Friday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.33.

APTV opened at $80.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Aptiv has a one year low of $58.80 and a one year high of $103.23.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth $380,134,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Aptiv by 3,023.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,974,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911,334 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Aptiv by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,838,589 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $728,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,844 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Aptiv by 316.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,391,166 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $85,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Aptiv in the third quarter worth $71,602,000. Institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 19,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.79, for a total value of $1,708,808.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Majdi Abulaban sold 25,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Aptiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.73%.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

