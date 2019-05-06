SCRL Trading Down 5.4% This Week (SCRL)

SCRL (CURRENCY:SCRL) traded down 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. One SCRL token can now be bought for approximately $0.0727 or 0.00001260 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, LATOKEN, Hotbit and IDAX. During the last week, SCRL has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. SCRL has a market capitalization of $13.42 million and $265,577.00 worth of SCRL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005274 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00384567 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00017326 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00001699 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.82 or 0.00916416 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00161583 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00006011 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00001233 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000109 BTC.

SCRL Profile

SCRL’s genesis date was April 17th, 2018. SCRL’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 184,764,931 tokens. SCRL’s official Twitter account is @OficcialScroll . The official message board for SCRL is medium.com/@solutech.scrolla . The official website for SCRL is www.scroll.network

SCRL Token Trading

SCRL can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX, IDAX and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SCRL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SCRL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SCRL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

