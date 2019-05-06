Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. Bank of America currently has $83.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $81.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $77.10 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $79.82.

Shares of NYSE:SMG opened at $92.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1-year low of $57.96 and a 1-year high of $94.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.94.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.22. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 53.15% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.30%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,939,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 3rd quarter valued at $456,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 65,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 555.6% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 34,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 29,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

