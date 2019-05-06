Scotia Capital Inc. Increases Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $13,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,069,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,747,000 after purchasing an additional 96,351 shares during the period. South State Corp increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. South State Corp now owns 45,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Bremer Trust National Association increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Bremer Trust National Association now owns 27,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 8,746 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 16,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,332 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,144,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,490,000 after purchasing an additional 282,441 shares during the period. 73.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRK opened at $80.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.17. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.26 and a 52-week high of $83.85. The company has a market cap of $215.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.58.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 38.85% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $10.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total transaction of $393,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $401,421. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 3,052 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.22, for a total value of $235,675.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $386,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,084,632 shares of company stock worth $87,081,052 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MRK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.92.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

