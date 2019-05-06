SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (SHNWF) Earns Neutral Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) in a research note released on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas restated a neutral rating on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of SHNWF stock opened at $41.65 on Friday. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 has a 1 year low of $29.75 and a 1 year high of $46.74.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

