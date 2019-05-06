Sawyer & Company Inc Decreases Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM)

Sawyer & Company Inc cut its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,668,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $113,745,000 after purchasing an additional 33,083 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $528,000. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 54,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 112,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,648,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $77.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $64.65 and a 12 month high of $87.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.90.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.20). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $63.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.53%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.50 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, April 26th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, April 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.76.

WARNING: This news story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/06/sawyer-company-inc-decreases-holdings-in-exxon-mobil-co-xom.html.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.