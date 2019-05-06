Sander Capital Advisors Inc. Has $28.09 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Sander Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 7.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 105,389 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,023 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for about 19.9% of Sander Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Sander Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $28,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 8,885 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its stake in Adobe by 242.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 388,811 shares of the software company’s stock worth $104,960,000 after buying an additional 275,158 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Adobe by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 37,046,965 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,000,828,000 after buying an additional 349,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Adobe by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,251 shares of the software company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $285.58 on Monday. Adobe Inc has a 52 week low of $204.95 and a 52 week high of $291.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $139.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.46, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.11.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.25). Adobe had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 28.08%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Pivotal Research raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $252.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Cowen cut shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.70.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.54, for a total value of $781,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 69,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,073,138.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.08, for a total transaction of $1,519,001.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,358,551.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,936 shares of company stock valued at $15,481,738 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

