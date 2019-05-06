San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of SJT opened at $4.38 on Thursday. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $7.32.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.016 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%.
About San Juan Basin Royalty Trust
San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests (the subject interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 828.1 net wells.
