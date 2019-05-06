San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of SJT opened at $4.38 on Thursday. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $7.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.016 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 397,257 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 29,432 shares during the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 153,092 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 130,666 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 17,446 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $395,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 47,031 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 7,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.37% of the company’s stock.

About San Juan Basin Royalty Trust

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests (the subject interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 828.1 net wells.

