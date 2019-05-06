salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) Shares Bought by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,247 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,371 shares during the period. salesforce.com accounts for about 1.1% of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $37,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avondale Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 160 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 176 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 426.5% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 179 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Amy E. Weaver sold 6,409 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total value of $1,063,958.09. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 32,650 shares in the company, valued at $5,420,226.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,325 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.08, for a total transaction of $857,751.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,691,777.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 420,698 shares of company stock valued at $67,460,177 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of several research reports. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $166.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.82.

NYSE:CRM opened at $163.34 on Monday. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.60 and a fifty-two week high of $167.56. The stock has a market cap of $125.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.65, a PEG ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The CRM provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. salesforce.com had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/06/salesforce-com-inc-crm-shares-bought-by-cullen-frost-bankers-inc.html.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Article: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.