Saia’s (SAIA) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Cowen

Cowen restated their hold rating on shares of Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Cowen currently has a $70.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

SAIA has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Saia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 5th. ValuEngine lowered Saia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub raised Saia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank raised Saia from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.84 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $77.00 price objective on Saia and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.58.

Get Saia alerts:

Saia stock opened at $68.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.07. Saia has a 52 week low of $52.04 and a 52 week high of $87.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.05). Saia had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $410.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Saia will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Odell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $969,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,324,429.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul C. Peck sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total value of $128,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,648.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 83,493 shares of company stock worth $5,603,832. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Saia by 83.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Saia by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Saia during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Saia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

See Also: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.