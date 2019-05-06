Saia’s (SAIA) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Cowen

Cowen restated their hold rating on shares of Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Cowen currently has a $70.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.
SAIA has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Saia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 5th. ValuEngine lowered Saia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub raised Saia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank raised Saia from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.84 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $77.00 price objective on Saia and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.58.
Saia stock opened at $68.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.07. Saia has a 52 week low of $52.04 and a 52 week high of $87.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
In other news, CEO Richard D. Odell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $969,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,324,429.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul C. Peck sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total value of $128,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,648.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 83,493 shares of company stock worth $5,603,832. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Saia by 83.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Saia by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Saia during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Saia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000.
Saia Company Profile
Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.
