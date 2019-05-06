RSA Insurance Group (RSA) Earns “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA) in a research note released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RSA. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a report on Monday, January 7th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, January 21st. HSBC cut their target price on shares of RSA Insurance Group from GBX 705 ($9.21) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. BNP Paribas cut their target price on shares of RSA Insurance Group from GBX 740 ($9.67) to GBX 640 ($8.36) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt started coverage on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 620 ($8.10) target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 631.42 ($8.25).

Shares of RSA Insurance Group stock opened at GBX 549.80 ($7.18) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.17, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.04. RSA Insurance Group has a 1 year low of GBX 490.40 ($6.41) and a 1 year high of GBX 683.40 ($8.93).

RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported GBX 34.10 ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 37.40 ($0.49) by GBX (3.30) (($0.04)). Equities research analysts forecast that RSA Insurance Group will post 4943.00023176005 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 13.70 ($0.18) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from RSA Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $7.30. This represents a yield of 2.6%. RSA Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.85%.

About RSA Insurance Group

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.

