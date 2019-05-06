Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Stake in AES Corp (AES)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 12.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 264,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 37,296 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in AES were worth $4,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of AES by 6.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 81,854,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,145,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727,278 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AES by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,316,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $915,555,000 after purchasing an additional 264,771 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in AES by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,403,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $237,194,000 after acquiring an additional 402,901 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in AES by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,484,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,934,000 after acquiring an additional 691,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in AES by 67.3% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,478,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813,443 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AES alerts:

NYSE AES opened at $16.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.14. AES Corp has a 1 year low of $11.66 and a 1 year high of $18.52. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.04.

AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. AES had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AES Corp will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1365 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.35%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Stake in AES Corp (AES)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/06/royal-london-asset-management-ltd-cuts-stake-in-aes-corp-aes.html.

AES Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Read More: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AES Corp (NYSE:AES).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.