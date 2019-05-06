Royal Bank of Canada Raises Gildan Activewear (GIL) Price Target to $35.00

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

GIL has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised Gildan Activewear from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, February 23rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on Gildan Activewear from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Friday, February 15th. Desjardins cut Gildan Activewear from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $33.98 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Gildan Activewear from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.80.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GIL opened at $37.62 on Thursday. Gildan Activewear has a 52 week low of $25.33 and a 52 week high of $38.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 4.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.87.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The textile maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The company had revenue of $624.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.134 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is 29.03%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 40,928 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,140 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 10,260 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 70.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.