Royal Bank of Canada Boosts HubSpot (HUBS) Price Target to $187.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $167.00 to $187.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HubSpot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Friday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective (up previously from $180.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. CIBC reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective (up previously from $145.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.29.

Shares of HUBS stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $184.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,147. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of -180.82 and a beta of 1.91. HubSpot has a twelve month low of $106.65 and a twelve month high of $186.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $144.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.48 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel John P. Kelleher sold 390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $70,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dharmesh Shah sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.53, for a total transaction of $4,662,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,545,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,312,996.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,896 shares of company stock worth $14,700,297. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth $52,232,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in HubSpot by 2,435.9% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 388,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,549,000 after purchasing an additional 372,700 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 358.0% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 362,839 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,771,000 after purchasing an additional 283,609 shares in the last quarter. North Peak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at $15,397,000. Finally, Polar Capital LLP grew its holdings in HubSpot by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 309,191 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,875,000 after purchasing an additional 104,956 shares in the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

