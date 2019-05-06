Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 742,196 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 23,201 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Ross Stores were worth $69,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,907,770 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,378,259,000 after buying an additional 3,512,781 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 395,696 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $39,220,000 after purchasing an additional 69,063 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,921,724 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $190,464,000 after purchasing an additional 9,526 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,201,584 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $218,178,000 after purchasing an additional 898,614 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ROST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.42.

Shares of ROST stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $96.74. 19,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,707,925. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.91 and a 1-year high of $104.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.89.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 49.58%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.55 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Ross Stores news, EVP Michael J. Hartshorn sold 9,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.48, for a total value of $907,847.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Michael Balmuth sold 25,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.77, for a total transaction of $2,331,790.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 51,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,719,858.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,054 shares of company stock worth $12,504,328 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

