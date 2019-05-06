Rollins, Inc. (ROL) Shares Bought by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 2.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Rollins were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 703.9% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 57,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 50,074 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 34.0% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 159,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,652,000 after acquiring an additional 40,396 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 131,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Rollins by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 471,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,024,000 after acquiring an additional 198,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $37.86 on Monday. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $32.15 and a one year high of $43.91. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 53.32 and a beta of 0.43.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Rollins had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 31.78%. The firm had revenue of $429.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.15%.

In other news, insider John F. Wilson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,225,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 56.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ROL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, January 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on Rollins in a report on Monday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.90 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.48.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

