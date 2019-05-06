Roland Diggelmann Purchases 1,540 Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (SN) Stock

Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) insider Roland Diggelmann acquired 1,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,532 ($20.02) per share, with a total value of £23,592.80 ($30,828.17).

Shares of SN stock opened at GBX 1,569 ($20.50) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.12. Smith & Nephew plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,242.50 ($16.24) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,548.50 ($20.23).

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Smith & Nephew’s previous dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Smith & Nephew’s payout ratio is presently 0.37%.

SN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded Smith & Nephew to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,475 ($19.27) to GBX 1,525 ($19.93) in a research report on Friday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,477 ($19.30) target price on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,340 ($17.51) to GBX 1,390 ($18.16) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,475 ($19.27) target price on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Friday, April 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,482.30 ($19.37).

WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/06/roland-diggelmann-purchases-1540-shares-of-smith-nephew-plc-sn-stock.html.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.