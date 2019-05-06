Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Boosts Position in Pointer Telocation Ltd (PNTR)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Pointer Telocation Ltd (NASDAQ:PNTR) by 77.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,248 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,864 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Pointer Telocation were worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in Pointer Telocation by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 472,288 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Pointer Telocation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Pointer Telocation by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,786 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Pointer Telocation in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Pointer Telocation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PNTR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pointer Telocation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Pointer Telocation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.72 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

NASDAQ PNTR traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,486. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.42 million, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.47. Pointer Telocation Ltd has a 1-year low of $10.25 and a 1-year high of $16.16.

Pointer Telocation (NASDAQ:PNTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). Pointer Telocation had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $18.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 million.

About Pointer Telocation

Pointer Telocation Ltd. provides mobile resource management (MRM) products and services for the automotive and insurance industries, and mobile assets management markets worldwide. It operates through MRM and Cellocator sgments. The MRM segment offers asset management, fleet management, stolen vehicle retrieval (SVR), and connected car services.

