Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) in a report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

“Rhythm reported 1Q19 financial results today and we spoke w/ mgmt for an update. Top-line results from setmelanotide Phase 3 trials in POMC and LEPR are expected 3Q19. We continue to expect positive outcomes based on impressive Phase 2 data. Rhythm is still opening sites in the setmelanotide Phase 3 trial in pts w/ but mgmt reiterated guidance for completing enrollment in 2H19 and results in 2H20. The company is assessing 6-12 other rare genetic obesity disorders for potential inclusion in the ongoing Phase 2 basket trial. An update is expected later this yr. Mgmt also plans to share more data from GO-ID obesity DNA sequencing study and TEMPO rare genetic obesity registry later this yr. BUY.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

A number of other research firms have also commented on RYTM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $34.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.00.

NASDAQ:RYTM opened at $25.57 on Friday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $23.25 and a 52 week high of $37.23. The stock has a market cap of $879.89 million, a P/E ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 1.27.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.08). On average, analysts anticipate that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -3.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Keith Michael Gottesdiener sold 2,449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $73,567.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 38,881 shares of company stock worth $1,168,270 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 83,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after buying an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $636,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,281,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,953,000 after buying an additional 18,594 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 105,433.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $952,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders that result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist peptide, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity and POMC epigenetic disorders.

