Rhumbline Advisers Buys 95,974 Shares of Charles Schwab Co. (SCHW)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,075,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,974 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $88,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. 79.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.22.

In related news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total transaction of $173,984.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,079,158.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total value of $11,322,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 939,897 shares of company stock worth $42,955,198. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.43. 1,095,451 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,985,547. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $37.83 and a twelve month high of $60.22. The company has a market cap of $60.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.33.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 35.27%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.76%.

Charles Schwab announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 30th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

