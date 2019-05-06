Rex A. Copeland Sells 1,050 Shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (GSBC) Stock

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) insider Rex A. Copeland sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $62,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,560.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

GSBC stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $58.75. 198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,481. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.30 and a twelve month high of $61.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $838.72 million, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.18%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 1,175.0% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 738.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Great Southern Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 235.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems grew its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 2,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

GSBC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposits, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

