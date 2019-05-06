Reviewing The9 (NCTY) and Emerald Expositions Events (EEX)

The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) and Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Dividends

Emerald Expositions Events pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. The9 does not pay a dividend. Emerald Expositions Events pays out 21.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

The9 has a beta of 2.15, suggesting that its stock price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Emerald Expositions Events has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.1% of Emerald Expositions Events shares are held by institutional investors. 30.8% of The9 shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Emerald Expositions Events shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The9 and Emerald Expositions Events’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The9 $2.54 million N/A -$18.16 million N/A N/A Emerald Expositions Events $380.70 million 2.47 -$25.10 million $1.33 9.84

The9 has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Emerald Expositions Events.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for The9 and Emerald Expositions Events, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The9 0 0 0 0 N/A Emerald Expositions Events 2 5 1 0 1.88

Emerald Expositions Events has a consensus target price of $14.29, suggesting a potential upside of 9.13%. Given Emerald Expositions Events’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Emerald Expositions Events is more favorable than The9.

Profitability

This table compares The9 and Emerald Expositions Events’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The9 N/A N/A N/A Emerald Expositions Events -9.76% 11.39% 5.44%

Summary

Emerald Expositions Events beats The9 on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The9

The9 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online game developer and operator in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online games, including massively multiplayer online games, mobile games, Web games, and TV games. It also provides training services, such as smartphone application programming training services to college students. The company was formerly known as GameNow.net Limited and changed its name to The9 Limited in February 2004. The9 Limited was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Emerald Expositions Events

Emerald Expositions Events, Inc. operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including gift, home, and general merchandise; sports; design and construction; technology; jewelry; and others, such as photography, food, healthcare, industrials, and military. It also operates events across various formats comprising B2B conferences, hosted buyer events, B2C events, summits, awards, and luxury private sales; and provides print publications and digital media products. The company operates 55 trade shows and various other face-to-face events. Emerald Expositions Events, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Juan Capistrano, California.

