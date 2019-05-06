Reviewing Re/Max (RMAX) and eXp World (EXPI)

Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) and eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Re/Max and eXp World’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Re/Max 11.45% 73.66% 12.26% eXp World -4.48% -120.59% -52.49%

Re/Max pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. eXp World does not pay a dividend. Re/Max pays out 41.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Re/Max has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Re/Max and eXp World, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Re/Max 1 3 3 0 2.29 eXp World 0 0 3 0 3.00

Re/Max currently has a consensus target price of $46.83, suggesting a potential upside of 17.05%. eXp World has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 90.48%. Given eXp World’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe eXp World is more favorable than Re/Max.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.6% of Re/Max shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.1% of eXp World shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Re/Max shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 47.2% of eXp World shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Re/Max has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, eXp World has a beta of 4.97, indicating that its share price is 397% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Re/Max and eXp World’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Re/Max $212.63 million 3.34 $27.04 million $2.02 19.81 eXp World $500.15 million 1.28 -$22.43 million ($0.39) -26.92

Re/Max has higher earnings, but lower revenue than eXp World. eXp World is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Re/Max, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Re/Max beats eXp World on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Re/Max Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand. It also provides real estate technology solutions. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential real estate market in the United States and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents, and brokers. It also offers access to collaborative tools and training services for real estate brokers and agents. In addition, the company provides marketing, training, and other support services to its brokers and agents through a proprietary technology enabled services, and technology and support services contracted to third parties. The company was formerly known as eXp Realty International Corporation and changed its name to eXp World Holdings, Inc. in May 2016. eXp World Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Bellingham, Washington.

