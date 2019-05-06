Reviewing Pure Energy Minerals (PEMIF) and AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR (ASEKY)

Pure Energy Minerals (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) and AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Pure Energy Minerals has a beta of 4.23, meaning that its stock price is 323% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Pure Energy Minerals and AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pure Energy Minerals N/A -18.82% -18.18% AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR 4.00% 8.88% 4.60%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Pure Energy Minerals and AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pure Energy Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Pure Energy Minerals does not pay a dividend. AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR pays out 12.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pure Energy Minerals and AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pure Energy Minerals N/A N/A -$5.70 million N/A N/A AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR $35.30 billion 0.32 $1.21 billion $4.43 8.60

AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Pure Energy Minerals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR beats Pure Energy Minerals on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pure Energy Minerals Company Profile

Pure Energy Minerals Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company's primary project is the Clayton Valley lithium brine project with 1,085 lithium placer claims covering approximately 10,600 hectares (ha) located in Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada. It also holds interests in the Terra Cotta project with 10 mining exploitation claims covering 13,075 ha located on Pocitos Salar in Salta, Argentina. The company was formerly known as Harmony Gold Corp. and changed its name to Pure Energy Minerals Limited in October 2012. Pure Energy Minerals Limited was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

AISIN SEIKI CO/ADR Company Profile

Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells automotive parts, lifestyle and energy related products, and wellness related products worldwide. It offers powertrain related products, such as automatic, manual, and hybrid transmission products; and CVT, engine, and other products. The company also provides chassis and vehicle safety systems comprising parking assist systems, driver monitoring systems, disc brakes, brake assemblies, electric parking brakes, brake master cylinder with brake assistance, electronically controlled brake systems, ABS and ESC modulators, brake calipers, power tilt and telescopic steering columns, air suspension systems, and active rear steering systems. In addition, it offers window regulators, power sliding and back door systems, power door latches, slide door closers, and smart handles, as well as door frames, hinges, checks, handles, and beams; flame moldings, roof rails, rear spoilers, sunroofs, and structural adhesives; bumper and pillar reinforcements, crash boxes, center pillar garnishes, grille shutters, spray damping coats, and waterborne anti-corrosion paints; and occupant detection sensors, power seats, recliners, rear seat relaxation systems, electrical retracts seats, seat slide sensors for airbag control system, detection sensors for seat belt warning, and pneumatic seats. Further, the company provides engine front modules, water and oil pumps, variable valve timings, oil pump rotors, intake and exhaust manifolds, pistons, oil pans, cylinder head covers, and fuel rails; voice and car navigation systems, and wide-view front and multi-terrain monitors; and aftermarket products. Additionally, it offers beds, furniture, fabrics, sewing machines, cogeneration systems, housing equipment, and audio equipment; gas heat pump air conditioning systems and Peltier modules; and fiber lasers. The company was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Kariya, Japan.

