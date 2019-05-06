Reviewing Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II (MUH) and Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD)

Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II (NYSE:MUH) and Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II alerts:

This table compares Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II and Goldman Sachs BDC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II N/A N/A N/A Goldman Sachs BDC 36.58% 11.46% 6.26%

Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II pays an annual dividend of $0.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Goldman Sachs BDC pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.7%. Goldman Sachs BDC pays out 87.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Goldman Sachs BDC has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Goldman Sachs BDC is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.7% of Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.9% of Goldman Sachs BDC shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Goldman Sachs BDC shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II has a beta of 0.14, meaning that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Goldman Sachs BDC has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II and Goldman Sachs BDC’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Goldman Sachs BDC $146.73 million 5.70 $53.68 million $2.06 10.08

Goldman Sachs BDC has higher revenue and earnings than Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II and Goldman Sachs BDC, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II 0 0 0 0 N/A Goldman Sachs BDC 0 2 4 1 2.86

Goldman Sachs BDC has a consensus price target of $22.35, indicating a potential upside of 7.61%. Given Goldman Sachs BDC’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Goldman Sachs BDC is more favorable than Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II.

Summary

Goldman Sachs BDC beats Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets on the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II, Inc. was formed on February 27, 1998 and is domiciled in the United States.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities. The fund primarily invests in United States. It seeks to invest between $10 million and $75 million in companies with EBITDA between $5 million and $75 million annually.

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.