Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE: BEP) recently:
- 5/3/2019 – Brookfield Renewable Partners had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/3/2019 – Brookfield Renewable Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from $44.50 to $45.00.
- 4/22/2019 – Brookfield Renewable Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners L.P. owns and operates renewable power platform. The company’s power generating portfolio comprised of hydroelectric generating, wind facilities and natural gas-fired plants. It operates in the United States, Canada and Brazil. The company sells its generation output to public power authorities, load-serving utilities and industrial users. Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners L.P., is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “
- 4/4/2019 – Brookfield Renewable Partners had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock.
NYSE:BEP traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.26. The stock had a trading volume of 156,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,831. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Brookfield Renewable Partners LP has a one year low of $24.51 and a one year high of $32.15. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 240.46, a PEG ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.55.
Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $780.00 million during the quarter. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 7.20%. Equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners LP will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity.
