Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE: BEP) recently:

5/3/2019 – Brookfield Renewable Partners had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock.

5/3/2019 – Brookfield Renewable Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from $44.50 to $45.00.

4/22/2019 – Brookfield Renewable Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners L.P. owns and operates renewable power platform. The company’s power generating portfolio comprised of hydroelectric generating, wind facilities and natural gas-fired plants. It operates in the United States, Canada and Brazil. The company sells its generation output to public power authorities, load-serving utilities and industrial users. Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners L.P., is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

4/16/2019 – Brookfield Renewable Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners L.P. owns and operates renewable power platform. The company’s power generating portfolio comprised of hydroelectric generating, wind facilities and natural gas-fired plants. It operates in the United States, Canada and Brazil. The company sells its generation output to public power authorities, load-serving utilities and industrial users. Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners L.P., is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

4/9/2019 – Brookfield Renewable Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners L.P. owns and operates renewable power platform. The company’s power generating portfolio comprised of hydroelectric generating, wind facilities and natural gas-fired plants. It operates in the United States, Canada and Brazil. The company sells its generation output to public power authorities, load-serving utilities and industrial users. Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners L.P., is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

4/4/2019 – Brookfield Renewable Partners had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

4/3/2019 – Brookfield Renewable Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners L.P. owns and operates renewable power platform. The company’s power generating portfolio comprised of hydroelectric generating, wind facilities and natural gas-fired plants. It operates in the United States, Canada and Brazil. The company sells its generation output to public power authorities, load-serving utilities and industrial users. Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners L.P., is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

3/28/2019 – Brookfield Renewable Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners L.P. owns and operates renewable power platform. The company’s power generating portfolio comprised of hydroelectric generating, wind facilities and natural gas-fired plants. It operates in the United States, Canada and Brazil. The company sells its generation output to public power authorities, load-serving utilities and industrial users. Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners L.P., is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

3/8/2019 – Brookfield Renewable Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners L.P. owns and operates renewable power platform. The company’s power generating portfolio comprised of hydroelectric generating, wind facilities and natural gas-fired plants. It operates in the United States, Canada and Brazil. The company sells its generation output to public power authorities, load-serving utilities and industrial users. Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners L.P., is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

NYSE:BEP traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.26. The stock had a trading volume of 156,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,831. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Brookfield Renewable Partners LP has a one year low of $24.51 and a one year high of $32.15. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 240.46, a PEG ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.55.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners LP alerts:

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $780.00 million during the quarter. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 7.20%. Equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners LP will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 113.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 46.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 29,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 9,250 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the third quarter worth about $301,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $2,964,000. Finally, Karpas Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 128,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.55% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners LP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners LP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.