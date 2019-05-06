Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Fluor Co. (NEW) (FLR)

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE: FLR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/3/2019 – Fluor Co. (NEW) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

5/3/2019 – Fluor Co. (NEW) was upgraded by analysts at Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

5/3/2019 – Fluor Co. (NEW) had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $56.00 to $37.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/23/2019 – Fluor Co. (NEW) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Fluor shares have underperformed its industry year to date. Meanwhile, earnings estimates have declined for 2019 over the past 60 days, reflecting analysts' concern over the stock's earnings growth potential. Fluor has been witnessing dismal results for its Energy & Chemicals segment and Power business line. Revenues in the Energy & Chemicals segment deceased 10.1% in 2018, due to reduced volume of project execution activity of several chemicals and downstream projects. Also, Fluor has been facing reduced levels of project execution activity for several power projects. That said, Fluor is well poised in the second half of 2019 from new project awards. Although higher backlog as well as infrastructure and mining businesses bode well for Fluor, we wait for better visibility.”

4/5/2019 – Fluor Co. (NEW) was given a new $39.00 price target on by analysts at MKM Partners. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/11/2019 – Fluor Co. (NEW) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Fluor’s fourth-quarter 2018 earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 26.2% and increased 10% from the year-ago level. However, revenues lagged the consensus mark by 0.5% and decreased 4.5%. The downside was mainly caused by lower contribution across its segments, with mining being the only bright spot. Fluor’s Energy & Chemicals segment and Power business line have been witnessing dismal results. Revenues in the segment decreased 10.1% in 2018, due to reduced volume of project execution activity of several chemicals and downstream projects. Its shares have underperformed its industry over the past three months and estimates for 2019 have displayed a downtrend, reflecting concerns over the stock's earnings growth potential. However, Fluor is expected to reap benefits from new project awards, mainly in the second half of 2019. It remains optimistic about its end markets, including mining and infrastructure.”

Shares of NYSE:FLR opened at $29.32 on Monday. Fluor Co. has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $60.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Fluor Co. (NEW) had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s payout ratio is presently 39.07%.

In related news, EVP Jose Luis M. Bustamante sold 2,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $101,433.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,720,537.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ray F. Barnard sold 3,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $122,898.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,739 shares in the company, valued at $2,805,372.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,570 shares of company stock worth $506,670 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benin Management CORP purchased a new stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) in the first quarter worth about $202,000. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) in the fourth quarter worth about $547,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) in the fourth quarter worth about $18,773,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,948 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware lifted its holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 79.1% in the first quarter. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware now owns 25,346 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 11,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

