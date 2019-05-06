Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for First Quantum Minerals (FM)

First Quantum Minerals (TSE: FM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/1/2019 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$18.00 to C$17.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/1/2019 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$19.00 to C$18.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/1/2019 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$17.00 to C$16.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/30/2019 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$25.00 to C$21.00. They now have an “action list buy” rating on the stock.

4/18/2019 – First Quantum Minerals was given a new C$17.50 price target on by analysts at National Bank Financial.

4/15/2019 – First Quantum Minerals was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$17.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$16.00.

4/8/2019 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$21.00 to C$19.00.

4/5/2019 – First Quantum Minerals was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.

4/3/2019 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$17.00 to C$18.00.

4/1/2019 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$18.00 to C$17.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/1/2019 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$24.00 to C$25.00. They now have an “action list buy” rating on the stock.

FM stock traded down C$0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$12.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,404,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,905,782. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion and a PE ratio of 19.88. First Quantum Minerals Limited has a 12 month low of C$9.45 and a 12 month high of C$23.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.75.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.29 billion. On average, research analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals Limited will post 1.22000003852632 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.03%. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.19%.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

