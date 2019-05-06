Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May, 6th (ARCB, BAS, CC, CTSH, DHER, FSLR, MAS, MSFT, PYPL, RPD)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, May 6th:

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) had its target price raised by Loop Capital to $34.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Basf (ETR:BAS) was given a €69.00 ($80.23) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Chemours (NYSE:CC)

had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada to $43.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) had its target price lowered by Bank of America Corp from $71.00 to $57.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) was given a €55.00 ($63.95) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.00 to $72.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Corp from $43.00 to $56.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) was given a $145.00 target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price boosted by BTIG Research to $130.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson to $52.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $202.00 to $216.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Takeaway.com (AMS:TKWY) was given a €70.00 ($81.40) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets to $30.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

