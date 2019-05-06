Renewable Energy Group (REGI) Shares Gap Down to $17.88

Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.24, but opened at $17.88. Renewable Energy Group shares last traded at $17.03, with a volume of 39106 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on REGI shares. BidaskClub downgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. BWS Financial started coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital downgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.40.

The company has a market cap of $667.91 million, a PE ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $478.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.79 million. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 6.12%. On average, equities analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group Inc will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Delbert Christensen acquired 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.01 per share, for a total transaction of $40,267.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 76,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,753,154.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 193.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC bought a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces cleaner and lower carbon transportation fuels. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

