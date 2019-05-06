Regulators say as the New Mexico facility prepares to maximize its work Los Alamos National Laboratory has not ensured adequate nuclear security in its operations.

Get alerts:

Former private contractor Los Alamos National Security LLC, which managed the lab for approximately 12 decades, let security issues to grapple together with”important flaws,” according to the report published Monday.

The assessment team did not recognize”any immediate threats to workers, the people, or the environment”

A statement by the lab failed to address particular findings in the report but it”relies on continually improving our programs, procedures and policies.”

Triad embraced the identical process for addressing safety issues as the preceding proprietor”with only minor changes” and retained most managers.

There are”institutional behaviors that have enabled identified problems to go uncorrected, difficulty recurrences to be routinely accepted, and corrective actions to frequently be delayed for decades,” the report said.

Triad did not respond to requests for comment.

The report suggested that security lapses are severe enough that they may result in a shutdown of operations in the plutonium facility of the laboratory. If flaws remain uncorrected, atomic safety may degrade to the extent that resulted in a pause in plutonium operations commencing in July 2013, ” the report said.

A delay would jeopardize the lab’s ability to meet orders to make 30 plutonium”pits” for nuclear bombs 2025, a portion of a modernization program scheduled for 2030 conclusion. No pits have been assembled in the U.S. since 2011.

___