Regal Beloit (RBC) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.15-6.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.42.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RBC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regal Beloit from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer lowered Regal Beloit from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Regal Beloit from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Regal Beloit from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Regal Beloit currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.83.

NYSE:RBC traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $86.17. 203,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,806. Regal Beloit has a 12-month low of $66.04 and a 12-month high of $87.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $881.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Regal Beloit’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Regal Beloit will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Regal Beloit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.67%.

In other Regal Beloit news, CEO Mark Joseph Gliebe sold 13,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.23, for a total value of $1,097,886.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,574,880.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Avampato sold 2,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total value of $235,403.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,601,693.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,862 shares of company stock worth $1,815,734 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

