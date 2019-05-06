Regal Beloit Corp (RBC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.67.

Several analysts have commented on RBC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Regal Beloit from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. CIBC reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Regal Beloit from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th.

In other news, VP John Avampato sold 2,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total transaction of $235,403.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,693.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry W. Knueppel sold 5,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $482,442.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,253.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,862 shares of company stock valued at $1,815,734 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 1.3% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 284,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,272,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 0.3% in the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council grew its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 17.2% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 53,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 0.5% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 120,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,882,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 69.7% in the first quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 5,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RBC stock traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $86.14. 3,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.54. Regal Beloit has a 1-year low of $66.04 and a 1-year high of $87.31.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $881.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.76 million. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Analysts forecast that Regal Beloit will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Regal Beloit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.67%.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

