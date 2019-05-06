Reckitt Benckiser Group (RB) Given a GBX 5,300 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,300 ($69.25) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co began coverage on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, April 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a GBX 6,800 ($88.85) target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an underperform rating and issued a GBX 5,400 ($70.56) target price (up from GBX 5,000 ($65.33)) on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 6,400 ($83.63) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Shore Capital reissued an under review rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 8,000 ($104.53) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 7,090 ($92.64).

Shares of LON RB opened at GBX 6,064 ($79.24) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $42.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.49. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of GBX 5,411 ($70.70) and a 1 year high of GBX 7,174 ($93.74).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a GBX 100.20 ($1.31) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This is a boost from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous dividend of $70.50. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s payout ratio is 0.66%.

In other Reckitt Benckiser Group news, insider Andrew R. J. Bonfield bought 80 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 5,760 ($75.26) per share, for a total transaction of £4,608 ($6,021.17). Also, insider Elane Stock bought 1,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 6,233 ($81.45) per share, for a total transaction of £115,933.80 ($151,488.04).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

