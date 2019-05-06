Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Total System Services (TSS)

Total System Services (NYSE: TSS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/1/2019 – Total System Services was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/25/2019 – Total System Services had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $100.00 to $103.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/24/2019 – Total System Services had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $95.00 to $106.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

4/17/2019 – Total System Services was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $98.00.

3/29/2019 – Total System Services had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $98.00 to $110.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/28/2019 – Total System Services was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Total System Services’ strong organic revenue growth reflects exceptional execution of strategic goals. The company’s merchant acquiring services have consistently been in focus given the growth in direct businesses and higher sales productivity. Consistent generation of free cash flow enables business investments and enhances its financial flexibility. However, its shares have underperformed its industry in a year’s time. Its revenues are likely to be dampened by the new consumer financial protection bureau rule that is expected to be implemented by April 2019. It expects 2019 net revenue to be negatively impacted by approximately $60 million to $65 million. The company also carries a high debt, which elevates financial risks.”

3/20/2019 – Total System Services was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Total System Services’ strong organic revenue growth reflects exceptional execution of strategic goals. The company’s merchant acquiring services have consistently been in focus given the growth in direct businesses and higher sales productivity. Consistent generation of free cash flow enables business investments and enhances its financial flexibility. However, its shares have underperformed the industry in a year’s time. It has witnessed its 2019 earnings estimates move up over the last 30 days. Its revenues are likely to be dampened by the new consumer financial protection bureau rule that is expected to be implemented by April 2019. It expects 2019 net revenue to be negatively impacted by approximately $60 million to $65 million. The company also carries a high debt, which elevates financial risks. “

3/13/2019 – Total System Services was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Total System Services’ shares have underperformed the industry in a year’s time. Moreover, its revenues are likely to be dampened by the new consumer financial protection bureau rule that is expected to be implemented by April 2019. It expects 2019 net revenue to be negatively impacted by approximately $60 million to $65 million. The CFPB implementation will hamper earnings per share of roughly 11 cents in 2019. The company also carries a high debt, which elevates financial risks. Nevertheless, its strong organic revenue growth reflects exceptional execution of strategic goals. The company’s acquisition strategy is also impressive. Consistent generation of free cash flow enables business investments and enhances its financial flexibility.”

Shares of TSS traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $101.34. 14,767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,537,919. Total System Services, Inc. has a one year low of $75.58 and a one year high of $102.67. The stock has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Total System Services had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $980.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Total System Services, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Paul M. Todd sold 10,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.23, for a total value of $979,718.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,891 shares in the company, valued at $5,737,545.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Dorenda K. Weaver sold 2,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.23, for a total transaction of $209,555.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,489 shares in the company, valued at $4,514,881.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,640 shares of company stock worth $10,098,506. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSS. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Total System Services in the third quarter worth approximately $459,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Total System Services by 41.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 268,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,540,000 after buying an additional 79,422 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Total System Services by 3.9% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 821,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $81,131,000 after buying an additional 30,918 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Total System Services by 18.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 566,493 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $55,935,000 after buying an additional 88,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Total System Services in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

Total System Services, Inc provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Issuer Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. It offers general purpose reloadable prepaid and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers and businesses.

