RealPage (RP) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised RealPage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. BidaskClub downgraded RealPage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson initiated coverage on RealPage in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of RealPage in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on RealPage from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.83.
RealPage stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.78. 7,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.73 and a beta of 1.50. RealPage has a one year low of $42.90 and a one year high of $66.25.
In other news, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 35,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total value of $2,122,595.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,224,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,223,427.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Seren Capital, Ltd. sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $12,414,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,554,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,123,215.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 874,931 shares of company stock worth $53,104,121 in the last three months. Company insiders own 24.91% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its position in RealPage by 1,013.6% during the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Ffcm LLC bought a new stake in shares of RealPage during the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of RealPage during the first quarter worth $236,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of RealPage by 6.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,229 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of RealPage during the first quarter worth $306,000. Institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.
About RealPage
RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.
Featured Story: LIBOR
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for RealPage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealPage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.