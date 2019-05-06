RealPage (RP) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised RealPage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. BidaskClub downgraded RealPage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson initiated coverage on RealPage in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of RealPage in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on RealPage from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.83.

RealPage stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.78. 7,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.73 and a beta of 1.50. RealPage has a one year low of $42.90 and a one year high of $66.25.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $226.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.23 million. RealPage had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that RealPage will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 35,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total value of $2,122,595.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,224,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,223,427.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Seren Capital, Ltd. sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $12,414,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,554,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,123,215.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 874,931 shares of company stock worth $53,104,121 in the last three months. Company insiders own 24.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its position in RealPage by 1,013.6% during the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Ffcm LLC bought a new stake in shares of RealPage during the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of RealPage during the first quarter worth $236,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of RealPage by 6.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,229 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of RealPage during the first quarter worth $306,000. Institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

About RealPage

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

