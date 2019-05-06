Realogy Holdings Corp (RLGY) Shares Bought by ARGA Investment Management LP

ARGA Investment Management LP raised its holdings in Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 875 shares during the quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in Realogy were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RLGY. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Realogy by 77.9% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,142,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,772,000 after buying an additional 2,689,633 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Realogy in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,372,000. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Realogy by 7.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 18,269,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,092,000 after buying an additional 1,213,178 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Realogy by 7.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,269,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,092,000 after buying an additional 1,213,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Realogy by 132.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,423,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,374,000 after buying an additional 810,819 shares during the last quarter.

Get Realogy alerts:

Shares of RLGY stock opened at $9.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.39. Realogy Holdings Corp has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $26.52.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Realogy had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Realogy Holdings Corp will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Realogy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

Realogy declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $175.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RLGY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Realogy to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Compass Point started coverage on Realogy in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Realogy from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/06/realogy-holdings-corp-rlgy-shares-bought-by-arga-investment-management-lp.html.

Realogy Company Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Realogy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realogy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.