Real Matters (REAL) PT Raised to C$6.50

Real Matters (TSE:REAL) had its price objective increased by National Bank Financial from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on REAL. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Cormark raised shares of Real Matters from a market perform rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday.

Shares of TSE REAL opened at C$5.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 8.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.19. Real Matters has a 1 year low of C$2.95 and a 1 year high of C$7.17.

Real Matters Inc develops and provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity mortgage origination transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

