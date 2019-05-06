Re/Max (RMAX) Downgraded by Craig Hallum to “Hold”

Craig Hallum cut shares of Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $40.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RMAX. Zacks Investment Research cut Re/Max from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $39.00 price objective on Re/Max and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. TheStreet raised Re/Max from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on Re/Max in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.29.

Get Re/Max alerts:

Shares of Re/Max stock opened at $40.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. Re/Max has a 12 month low of $27.84 and a 12 month high of $56.77. The firm has a market cap of $710.34 million, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.92.

Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Re/Max had a return on equity of 73.66% and a net margin of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $71.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Re/Max will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Re/Max’s payout ratio is 41.58%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Re/Max by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Re/Max by 7.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,978,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,738,000 after acquiring an additional 145,307 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Re/Max by 8.9% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 38,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Re/Max by 213.9% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 123,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after acquiring an additional 84,492 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Re/Max in the third quarter valued at about $252,000. 99.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Re/Max Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand. It also provides real estate technology solutions.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Re/Max Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Re/Max and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.