Rayonier Advanced Materials (RYAM) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $526.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.71 million. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business’s revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Rayonier Advanced Materials to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:RYAM opened at $15.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $758.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 3.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 12 month low of $9.45 and a 12 month high of $22.07.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Pulp, and Paper segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as cigarette filters, liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

