Raymond James Reiterates “Strong-Buy” Rating for Canfor (CFP)

Raymond James reissued their strong-buy rating on shares of Canfor (TSE:CFP) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a C$18.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canfor’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.28 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CFP. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Canfor from C$29.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. CIBC cut their price objective on Canfor from C$23.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, January 14th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Canfor from C$26.00 to C$22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$20.00 price objective on Canfor in a report on Thursday, February 28th.

Shares of CFP stock opened at C$13.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69. Canfor has a fifty-two week low of C$12.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$34.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported C($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.03 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Canfor will post 1.95000014059121 earnings per share for the current year.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, pulp and paper products, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood products, and wood pellets, as well as produces green energy.

