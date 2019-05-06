Raymond James Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Enerflex (EFX)

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Enerflex (TSE:EFX) in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a C$24.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EFX. CIBC lowered their price objective on Enerflex from C$23.00 to C$21.50 in a research report on Friday, February 1st. National Bank Financial downgraded Enerflex from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$22.50 to C$20.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Enerflex from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enerflex has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$23.00.

Shares of EFX stock opened at C$16.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.68. Enerflex has a 52-week low of C$13.55 and a 52-week high of C$20.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.50.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$466.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$435.80 million. On average, analysts predict that Enerflex will post 1.45000009728932 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Enerflex’s payout ratio is 34.24%.

In other Enerflex news, Senior Officer Gregory Dean Stewart sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.98, for a total transaction of C$199,833.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at C$229,588.13.

Enerflex Company Profile

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers engineered systems, including engineering, design, fabrication, and assembly of standard and custom-designed compression, electric power, and processing solutions.

