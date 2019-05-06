Raymond James Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Centerra Gold (CAGDF)

Raymond James reiterated their buy rating on shares of Centerra Gold (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) in a research note published on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CAGDF. CIBC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Centerra Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:CAGDF opened at $5.39 on Thursday. Centerra Gold has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $6.24.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

