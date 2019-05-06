Raymond James Reiterates $45.00 Price Target for Cactus (WHD)

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) has been assigned a $45.00 target price by research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WHD. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of Cactus in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays set a $40.00 target price on shares of Cactus and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cactus from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cactus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.55.

Shares of WHD stock opened at $36.32 on Friday. Cactus has a 1 year low of $24.60 and a 1 year high of $40.97. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Cactus had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 38.49%. The company had revenue of $158.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.04 million. Research analysts predict that Cactus will post 2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Alan Semple sold 9,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total value of $328,040.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Joel Bender sold 1,935,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total transaction of $69,547,509.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,173,649 shares of company stock worth $78,099,209 over the last 90 days. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Cactus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Cactus in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,645,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cactus by 43.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,198,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,438,000 after buying an additional 973,085 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cactus by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 260,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,127,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Cactus by 43.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,198,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,438,000 after buying an additional 973,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents.

