Rawcoin (XRC) Price Hits $0.0079 on Top Exchanges

Rawcoin (CURRENCY:XRC) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. Rawcoin has a market cap of $5,582.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Rawcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rawcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0079 or 0.00000108 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $30.61, $69.97, $7.68 and $76.02. Over the last seven days, Rawcoin has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rawcoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00005190 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00381830 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00017033 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00001678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.68 or 0.00913416 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005100 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00159622 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $558.40 or 0.09501905 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005877 BTC.

Rawcoin Profile

XRC is a coin. Rawcoin’s total supply is 704,882 coins. Rawcoin’s official website is rawcoin.co . The official message board for Rawcoin is forum.rawcoin.co . Rawcoin’s official Twitter account is @xrc_rawcoin

Rawcoin Coin Trading

Rawcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $106.02, $34.02, $20.30, $76.02, $7.13, $7.68, $18.42, $30.61, $5.64, $69.97, $48.30 and $24.74. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rawcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rawcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rawcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rawcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rawcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.