Rapid7 (RPD) Earns “Buy” Rating from Northland Securities

Northland Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $64.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RPD. Morgan Stanley set a $42.00 price objective on Rapid7 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Rapid7 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised Rapid7 from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rapid7 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Rapid7 from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.81.

RPD stock opened at $52.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -51.94 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Rapid7 has a 12-month low of $26.27 and a 12-month high of $57.00.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.24. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 47.11% and a negative net margin of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $73.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Rapid7’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Corey E. Thomas sold 25,000 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total value of $1,145,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vii Lp Tcv sold 87,696 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total value of $4,001,568.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 153,146 shares of company stock worth $7,046,251. Company insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the first quarter worth about $1,664,000. Menta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the first quarter worth about $288,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 80.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 1,019.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 7,735 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

