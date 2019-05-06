Rapid7 (RPD) Earns “Buy” Rating from Northland Securities

Northland Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $64.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RPD. Morgan Stanley set a $42.00 price objective on Rapid7 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Rapid7 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised Rapid7 from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rapid7 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Rapid7 from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.81.
RPD stock opened at $52.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -51.94 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Rapid7 has a 12-month low of $26.27 and a 12-month high of $57.00.
In other news, insider Corey E. Thomas sold 25,000 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total value of $1,145,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vii Lp Tcv sold 87,696 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total value of $4,001,568.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 153,146 shares of company stock worth $7,046,251. Company insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the first quarter worth about $1,664,000. Menta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the first quarter worth about $288,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 80.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 1,019.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 7,735 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.
About Rapid7
Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.
