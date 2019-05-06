Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (RARX) Position Boosted by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RARX) by 57.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Ra Pharmaceuticals were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RARX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,797 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,049,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,084,000 after purchasing an additional 512,602 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 83.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 394,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,131,000 after purchasing an additional 179,600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 313,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,674,000 after purchasing an additional 51,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 116.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 145,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 78,300 shares during the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ RARX opened at $21.94 on Monday. Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $5.82 and a 1-year high of $27.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $927.07 million, a PE ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 0.79.

Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. On average, analysts expect that Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

RARX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Ra Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Ra Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Ra Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ra Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.13.

Ra Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system. The company's peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules.

