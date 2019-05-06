Quotient (XQN) Price Hits $0.0014 on Major Exchanges

Quotient (CURRENCY:XQN) traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. Quotient has a market cap of $0.00 and $119.00 worth of Quotient was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Quotient has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Quotient coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00082676 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00020425 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00003125 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000090 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00179233 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00012336 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00009324 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000292 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Quotient Coin Profile

Quotient (XQN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 11th, 2014. Quotient’s official Twitter account is @QuotientXQN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Quotient Coin Trading

Quotient can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quotient directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quotient should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quotient using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

