Quarterhill (QTRH) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quarterhill (NASDAQ:QTRH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quarterhill Inc. is a diversified investment holding company. It focused on growing its business by acquiring technology companies in the Industrial Internet of Things segment across multiple verticals. The company’s products and services capture, analyze and interpret data. Quarterhill Inc, formerly known as Wi-LAN Inc, is based in Ottawa, Canada. “

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut Quarterhill from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 7th.

QTRH opened at $1.08 on Thursday. Quarterhill has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $1.61. The firm has a market cap of $128.32 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.86.

Quarterhill (NASDAQ:QTRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Quarterhill had a negative net margin of 63.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $25.42 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Quarterhill will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Quarterhill stock. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can bought a new position in Quarterhill Inc (NASDAQ:QTRH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,000. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can owned 0.67% of Quarterhill at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 10.88% of the company’s stock.

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill Inc focuses on acquisition and management of technology companies that provides products and services worldwide. Its Technology segment licenses patent technologies to approximately 355 companies. Its patent portfolios include patents relating to 3D television, phased loop semiconductor, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging, medical stent, intelligent personal assistant, streaming video, semiconductor clocking, LED lighting, smart meter monitoring, non-volatile flash memory and other memory, building automation, enhanced image processing, computer gaming, and various other technologies; automotive headlight assemblies, microcontrollers applicable to safety-critical aerospace, and CMOS image sensors; and medical, industrial, and automotive applications.

